JK Govt Offers Work Opportunity to Labourers at Various Project Sites

Jammu, May 6 (PTI) In a major relief for labourers amid the ongoing COVID-19-enforced lockdown, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday said they can report for work at several project sites and earn their livelihoods.

"The government has invited them for work at various sites. The workers will be provided all basic amenities like kerosene, clothing, tents and shelter, vehicle for arrival, ration etc," an official spokesman said.

The government has identified several schemes and work sites where they can earn their livelihoods, he said.

He said 3000 labourers are required at Kargil, Dras, Padam and Zanskar and those willing to work can contact Col Kaushik Mitra on 9815944311.

He said at Leh and Hundar there is requirement of another 3,000 workers and the willing people can contact Manoj Jain AE (Civil) on 7086046035.

Similarly, at Himank BRO in Shyok, 2,500 labourers can get work and for that they need to contact Col Deepak Baskandi 9419069342-7060324163; and to get work at Upshi, Mahi, Nyoma, Harnala, with the requirement of 1,500 labourers, the interested workers can contact Col Abhishek Khanna 8858400020 and 01982-267148, the spokesman said.

Likewise, Becon GREF Rangreth, Srinagar, requires 100 workers and the contact person is Col Mukesh Kumar (9622104123), while near Kupwara, there is a requirement of 300 men and workers can contact Col Nitin Chander Joshi 7051721437, the spokesman said.

At Sonawari, Bandipora there is need of 300 people and they can contact Maj. Brijesh B N 8966947762, while 300 workers are required near Haripora and interested persons can contact Padam Vamsi Krishna AE(Civil) 979718449, he added.

The Shivalik BRO requires 2300 labourers in Mana, Malari, Chamoli district in Himachal Pradesh and the contact person is Col. Manish Kapil (9419981684), while for Bharoghati, Utterkashi district in HP, the workers can contact Vinod Shrivastva (9717247156), the spokesman said.

He said that for Deepak GREF Udaipur Lahaul Spiti district of HP, with requirement of 200 men, workers can contact Headquarters 38 BRO 1902-255301; for Jispa in Lahaul Spiti district, HP, where the requirement is 300 labourers, the interested persons can contact Lt Col Piyush Shukla 9070897888.

For work at Kiling Sarai, Lahaul Spiti district, HP, having requirement of 400 men, the workers can contact Col Deepak Singh Bisht 7651003870; at Koksar, Lahaul Spiti district, HP, there is requirement of 300 men and workers can contact Maj. K. Harish Babu 8600138948; while at Chika Lahaul Spiti district, HP, with workers requirement of 300, the interested person can contact Capt. Ashwin Tripathi (8860113187).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)