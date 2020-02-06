'Jungle Raj' in Madhya Pradesh, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that there is a 'Jungle Raj' in the state. His statement came in the backdrop of the incident where one person died and six got injured after being thrashed by villagers in Borlai village in Dhar's Manawar area today."This is a very unfortunate incident. Law and order have been completely destroyed in the state. The fear of the law has ended at all. This is called Jungle Raj. There should be a thorough investigation into this entire incident and strict action should be taken against the responsible criminals behind it," Shivraj tweeted.Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that the incident was the result of a mutual dispute."The incident that took place in a mutual dispute in Dhar is very sad. Such incidents cannot be tolerated as a shame of humanity. Instructions have been given to investigate the administration of the whole case," Kamal Nath tweeted.Villagers beat up seven farmers with lathi sticks with stones, accusing them of being a kidnapping gang. After being informed by the police, the six injured persons in the incident have been referred to Barwani Hospital. (ANI)

