Justin Bieber Postpones All 2020 Concerts Due to COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber on Thursday announced that he is postponing all of his scheduled 2020 concerts for his 'Changes Tour' due to the global outbreak of coronavirus.The singer took to Instagram and posted a statement on the platform to make an announcement in the regard."In light of the current public health crisis. And with the deepest concern for all those being affected. Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for the changes tour," read a statement."While Justin -along with his band. Dancers and crew - has been hard at work preparing an amazing show. He has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost," the statement further read.The statement also said that the 'Cold Water' singer, "is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone."Bieber asked all his fans to hold on to their tickets as the dates of the tour will soon be rescheduled.According to the World Health Organisation, COVID-19 has affected over 8,27,419 people globally and has spread to almost 206 countries. (ANI)

