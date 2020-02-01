Kangana Gets a Surprise Visit from Friend-director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): 'Panga' director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari visited her 'dost' (friend) Kangana Ranaut while the latter was in Chennai shooting for her upcoming release 'Thalaivi'.Ashwiny took to her Instagram to share glimpses from their meeting as she captioned her post by sharing, "Because this hardworking talented human of mine needed to be hugged for #Panga So a surprise visit to Chennai. Jaya / Thalaivi in animated conversation with her dost to be continued. @team_kangana_ranaut"In the series of pictures, both the ladies are seen to be having a hearty conversation.Ashwiny, who entered Bollywood with her 2016 release 'Nil Battey Sannata' has recently been appreciated by critics for her 2020 sports-drama 'Panga' which featured Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill in leading roles.In the movie, the central character portrayed by Kangana Ranaut is seen making an inspiring comeback to Kabaddi with support from her family and friends. The film also features Neena Gupta and Richa Chaddha in supporting roles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)