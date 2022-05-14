Kareena Kapoor Khan got the cutest company while getting ready for a shoot in Kalimpong, West Bengal recently. On Saturday, Kareena took to Instagram and dropped a new photo from the sets of Sujoy Ghosh's yet-to-be-titled Netflix series. Kareena Kapoor Khan To Make Her OTT Debut With Sujoy Ghosh Directorial; Netflix Film To Also Feature Jaideep Ahlawat And Vijay Varma.

The image features Bebo getting ready for the shot as her secondborn Jeh sat on a high chair in front of her. "Double whammy!! Getting ready with the best man for company...DAY-4-Kalimpong#Devotionofsuspectx," she captioned the post. Kareena Kapoor Khan Kickstarts Shooting for The Devotion of Suspect X, Gets Ready in This BTS Still from Kalimpong!

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

The mother-son picture has left netizens impressed. "Pure Love," Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi commented. "Adorable yaaaa," Ruchika Kapoor Sheikh wrote. Speaking about the project, it is being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh.The Netflix film is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. Actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat are also a part of the project.

