Kareena Kapoor Khan has kickstarted the shooting of her next venture, The Devotion of Suspect X. The project marks Bebo's OTT debut, which is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. On May 11, the actress shared a BTS still on Instagram from Kalimpong, where she's shooting. Kareena Kapoor Khan Has an Epic Reaction to Vijay Varma Recreating Her Iconic Poo Dialogue With a Twist (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)