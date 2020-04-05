Kerala: 530 Litres of Illicit Liquor Seized in Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], April 5 (ANI): Kerala Excise Department seized 530 litres of illicit liquor and 45 litres of arrack in Wayanad on Sunday. Earlier, the Excise Department had seized 34 litres of spirit brought to make spurious liquor in Munnar.Such seizures come at a time when in most areas of the country, liquor shops remain closed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a national lockdown on March 24 to contain the spread of COVID-19.With suicide cases being reported from various parts of Kerala after liquor sales were stopped in the state following the lockdown, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had directed the Excise Department to provide liquor to those with a prescription from a doctor. The Kerala High Court later stayed the state government's order. (ANI)

