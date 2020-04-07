Kerala Eases Border Restrictions for Healthcare Access to People from Neighbouring States

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], April 7 (ANI): The Kerala government has allowed people from border villages of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to use medical facilities at Wayanad."We have opened our borders to people from neighbouring states who require medical facilities in Kerala. Twenty-nine people from Bairakuppa in Karnataka have used medical facilities in Wayanad and 44 from Tamil Nadu," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.Bairakuppa, a small village in Karnataka, is separated by the river Kabini from Wayanad district and the residents there depend on the healthcare facilities available in Wayanad.Speaking to ANI, Adeela Abdulla, District Collector of Wayanad, said that instructions have been issued to allow people from neighbouring states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, who need medical facilities, to cross the border."Right from the start of the lockdown, we have not restricted individuals from Bairakuppa region in Mysore district to use the medical facilities in Wayanad as people in that region depend on medical facilities in Wayanad," she said. (ANI)

