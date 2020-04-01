Kerala Governor Arif Khan Condemns Nizamuddin Markaz Gathering Held Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 1 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday condemned the religious gathering that was held at Tablighi Jamaat's Markaz at Nizamuddin in Delhi despite the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak."Whatever happened at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz is absolutely despicable. It's a crime against the nation and humanity," the Governor told ANI.He also said, "The speeches delivered there were also criminal in nature where instruction on social distancing was described as a conspiracy."The gathering organised at Tablighi Jamaat's Markaz at Delhi's Nizamuddin came into the spotlight after multiple coronavirus cases were confirmed amongst those who attended the event held in mid-March.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 1637 in the country, including 1466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths. (ANI)

