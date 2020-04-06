Kerala HC Allows Cat Owner to Go out to Buy Food for Pets Amid Lockdown

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 6 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Monday allowed a cat owner to go out to buy food for his pets amid the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.A bench comprising Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Shaji P Chaly, during the hearing conducted through video conferencing, noted that animal food and fodder are covered under essential items.The petitioner, N Prakash, is the owner of three cats and had approached the court after he was aggrieved by the police's refusal to issue him vehicle pass for purchasing cat food.Allowing the petition, the court said that the petitioner will be able to go on the basis of a self-declaration, along with the court order. The court said that it will pass a general order to cover such situations.During the hearing, the bench asked the petitioner whether the cat will not eat any other food, to which the petitioner responded saying the cats are fed a particular biscuit.Prakash said that since he is a vegetarian and non-vegetarian food is not cooked in his house, one packet of 7 kg biscuits is sufficient for the cats for three weeks. He said that he applied for a vehicle pass to travel after the pet food stock was exhausted. (ANI)

