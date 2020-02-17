Kerala Police Deptt Refutes Reports of Beef Being Omitted from Menu

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): The Kerala police department said that reports of beef being omitted from the menu prescribed for the newly trained police batch are baseless.The clarification comes after a section of media carried reports that beef is omitted from the menu."As per the decision of the Mess Committee which consists of trainees' representatives and police officers, they were instructed to prepare healthy meals with food available in their respective areas. The aim is to ensure that the trainees get the energy they need through diet, " a statement issued by the police department read.The reports in the media surfaced soon after new batches of the police department had started training.The topic of beef has often created controversies in the state.Earlier last month, controversy had erupted after the Kerala Tourism shared a beef recipe on Twitter on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.Offering a clarification, Tourism Minister K Surendran had said that the State government had no "interest in hurting the religious beliefs of anyone" and condemned the attempt to give the incident a "communal colour". (ANI)

