KGMU's Resident Doctor Donates Blood for Plasma Therapy in Fight Against COVID-19

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Tauseef Khan, resident doctor at King George Medical University (KGMU) has become the first cured COVID-19 person in the state capital to donate his blood for plasma therapy to treat virus-infected patients. According to KGMU, Khan nominated himself to donate blood plasma as he wanted to inspire others who have receovered from corona to come forward to donate their blood. Another person Umashankar Mishra from Lakhimpur Kheri also donated his blood plasma on Saturday."KGMU resident doctor Tauseef Khan and one Umashankar Mishra from Lakhimpur Kheri have donated blood plasma after recovering from COVID-19. Antibody from their plasma will be used in convalescent plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients," the Medical University said in a statement. Khan became corona infected while treating a COVID-19 patient. In-charge of KGMU's Isolation Department, Dr Sufhir Singh said: "When they counselled the recovered patients they agreed to give plasma. Khan requested that his plasma can be taken first, so that other patients too join the hospital in its efforts to combat COVID-19 and cure as many patients as they can."In this treatment, plasma cells from a COVID-19 cured person are transfused into a corona virus patient who is in critical condition. (ANI)

