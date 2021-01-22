Adoring the family's 'chunky' babies, American reality TV star Kim Kardashian walked down the memory lane on Friday and shared a throwback picture of herself with her daughter Chicago and niece Stormi. The 40-year old star took to Instagram and dug out an adorable picture featuring herself with her daughter Chicago and sister Kylie Jenner's baby girl Stormi as toddlers. Alongside the picture she wrote, "OMG found this pic in my phone and our babies are so tiny and cute and chunky and perfect!!!" Keeping Up With The Kardashians Finale Will Have Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Discussing Divorce: Reports

The picture since being posted online has garnered nearly 5 million likes and the comments section is flooded with users praising Kim's minimal makeup look. Chicago, who turned three earlier this week, is the daughter of Kim Kardashian and American rapper Kanye West. Meanwhile, Stormi Webster is the daughter of American makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and American rapper Travis Scott. Here’s Looking At Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Lovely Moments Together Amid Divorce Rumours (View Pics)

Kim, who shares four children with Kanye, 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago, and 1-year-old Psalm has been making headlines on ending her six-year-old relationship with the rapper. Their marriage problems will be highlighted in the final episodes of the insanely popular American reality show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'.

