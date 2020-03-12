Kim Kardashian West Take Precautions Against Coronavirus

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 12 (ANI): American media personality Kim Kardashian West takes precautions and wipes everything with Clorox wipes after watching sister Khloe Kardashian cough amid coronavirus outbreak.On Wednesday, Kim shared a series of videos on her Instagram Stories, explaining how she's taking action as the virus continues to spread all over the world."Khloe definitely has them, I cannot hand that to my daughter," Kim said as she disinfects gift from Khloe before giving it to her daughter.Wiping down the gift, The KKW beauty owner continued: "So this is the new jam of what I'm doing every time someone even hands me something. I'll wipe it down. I saw her cough, and I'm not down for that. Okay, I think we're good. Now I'll give this to my daughter as a gift."Kardashian further revealed that a psychic predicted the coronavirus pandemic 12 years ago and also shared the snap on her social media. Taking to her Twitter page Kim wrote, "Kourtney just sent this on our group chat." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)