Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Donates USD 1 Million to Families Affected by Coronavirus

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 28 (ANI): American media personality Kim Kardashian West has joined in with several others who have pledged massive donations toward coronavirus relief efforts as her shapewear brand 'SKIMS' will be donating USD 1 million to families affected by COVID-19.On Friday, West's SKIMS announced the company would be donating USD 1 million to support families affected by COVID-19 to better help mothers and children in need as the deadly disease continues to spread."To support Mothers and Children in need during this time, I'm proud to announce @SKIMS is committed to donating USD 1M to families affected by COVID-19," beauty mogul said on Instagram. With the brand's latest initiative to give back, there will also be a restock of the first collection. Kardashian's announcement comes a day after sister Kylie Jenner donated a million-dollar to coronavirus relief efforts. (ANI)

