The Kardashian-Jenner family undoubtedly has the most obsessed fan following, but the same is proving to be disturbing for them as they have been dealing with unwanted visitors almost every day. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has got yet another unwanted visitor recently, but this time it is the same man from whom she was provided a restraining order after the guy sent her a package containing a diamond ring and Plan B contraceptive pills. Kim Kardashian's Fan Attempts to Crash Through Her Hidden Hills Gate.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that police were called to Kim's home in the San Fernando Valley early Tuesday morning after security at her gated community detained a man for trespassing. According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, Nicholas Costanza, who Kim claims is the person who shipped Plan B pills and an engagement ring to her home earlier this year is accused of harassing Kim and threatening her and her family. Kendall Jenner's House Trespasser Targets Kylie Jenner's Home, Hours After Jail Release.

Reportedly, the man was arrested on Tuesday morning and has been booked with a felony stalking charge because Kim has a restraining order against him.The man has allegedly shown up at Kim's property in the past and tried to jump the gate, but this time he did not try the same and is reportedly being held on USD 150,000 bail.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)