Kolkata Police Arrests Two from Delhi for Duping City Youth

Kolkata, Feb 26 (PTI) The Kolkata Police has arrested two persons from Delhi for allegedly duping a youth from Kolkata of over Rs 1 lakh by promising him a job in a leading pharmaceutical company, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

Acting on a complaint lodged with Amherst Street police station earlier this month, sleuths of the Kolkata Police nabbed the duo from Delhi on Tuesday, the officer said.

"The accused had lured the complainant by sending him two emails from different addresses, giving him false assurance of providing a job in a private firm after conducting a telephonic interview," he said.

The duo had approached the complainant in October last year and after being directed by the accused, he had deposited Rs 1,66,422 in several bank accounts to get the job, the officer said.

"We located the accused through their IP addresses. They are being brought to Kolkata. We are also looking at how many people were duped by them in all and whether more people were involved in the racket," he added.

