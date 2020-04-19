K'taka Orders 3 Lakh PPE Kits for Healthcare Warriors

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 19 (ANI): The Karnataka government on Saturday ordered 2 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits from DHB Global and 1 lakh from other major pharmaceuticals, for the healthcare warriors treating coronavirus patients. According to the State Health Department, these PPEs have 10 components as per global standards like a face mask to prevent healthcare professional from any liquid sprays, goggles for additional safety, N95 masks for protection of nasal and mouth areas, surgical masks, nitrile gloves, coverall suit, shoe cover, waste disposable bag, plastic apron, and protective gear.Each of the products should have the relevant certificate from the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) or equivalent certification. (ANI)

