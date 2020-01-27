Lady Gaga Wins Grammy for Best Song for Visual Media

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 27 (ANI): Adding another feather to her hat, legendary singer Lady Gaga won the 62nd Grammy award for the Best Song Written For Visual Media on Monday (local time).The singer shared the award with Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey and Aaron Raitiere for their song 'I'll Never Love Again'.The track by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper left behind other nominees including the biggie Beyonce for 'Spirit' and others like Randy Newman and Chris Stapleton for 'The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy', Dolly Parton and Linda Perry for 'Girl In The Movies', and Thom Yorke for 'Suspirium'.The 33-year-old musician won the award last year for Best Song Written For Visual Media and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her ballad 'Shallow' from 'Star Is Born'. (ANI)

