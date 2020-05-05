Large Concentrations of Coronavirus Found in Stockholm's Sewage System

World. (File Image)

Stockholm, May 5 (AP) A Swedish newspaper said Tuesday that a technology institute in Sweden has found large concentrations of the coronavirus in Stockholm's sewage system.

The analysis by the KTH Royal Institute of Technology was made in the purification plant in Bromma, west of the capital.

The institute told Dagens Nyheter, one of Sweden's largest newspapers, that the test that can predict a second virus wave.

Since the beginning of April samples have been taken from two treatment plants in Stockholm with the purpose of monitoring how the amount of virus residues develop over time, the newspaper reported.

Initial results showed the highest virus concentration at the Bromma waste water treatment plant, which handles wastewater from northern Stockholm suburbs.

At another treatment plant, an increase in the content between the first and second samples was seen.

The institute told Dagens Nyheter that the survey had quickly grown into an international research project involving six countries.

No one at the institute was immediately available for comments.

There are no known cases of infection spreading through wastewater or drinking water. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)