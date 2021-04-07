Hyderabad, Apr 7 (PTI) Gold weighing 1.2 kg andvalued at Rs 60 lakhs was seized from a passenger who arrived at the international airport here from Dubai, customs officials said on Wednesday.

The passenger arrived here by a flight from Cochin on Tuesday and the gold smuggled from Dubai, concealed in the washroom of the aircraft was subsequently retrieved, they said.

The customs sleuths booked a case against the passenger.

Investigation is in progress.

