Shimla, Apr 11 (PTI) A man got injured in a fire that broke out at an eatery in Summerhill market in Shimla on Thursday, officials said.

The fire broke out at the eatery in the afternoon due to leakage in a gas cylinder. The locals, who gathered outside, informed the fire department as thick smoke and flames started to come out of the shop, they said.

The shopkeepers of shops adjoining the eatery also vacated their stores and tried to douse the flames, they said.

The fire department officials reached the spot and doused the blaze within 30 minutes with the assistance of local residents. They also removed gas cylinders from the eatery in order to avoid any major mishap.

The injured, identified as Mast Ram, was taken to Deen Dyal Upadhyay Zonal Hospital (DDU) for treatment, officials added.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shimla (Urban) Bhanu Gupta confirmed the report and said an estimated loss of Rs 50,000 has been suffered due to the incident.

