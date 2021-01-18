Deoghar (Jharkhand), Jan 18 (PTI) Ten persons allegedly involved in phishing activities have been arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar and Dumka districts, police said on Monday.

Twenty-eight mobile phones, 40 SIM cards, eight passbooks and a car were seized from their possession, they said.

In connection with online defrauding a woman, Deoghar Police nabbed six persons from Deoghar district and four persons from Dumka district on Sunday, Deoghar Superintendent of Police Ashwini Kumar Sinha said.

One of the accused was earlier arrested by Maharashtra Police and jailed in connection with phishing, he said.

The officer claimed that Deoghar Police has arrested more than 300 cybercriminals in recent months.

