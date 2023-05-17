Visakhapatnam, May 17 (PTI) A 10-year-old female giraffe named 'May' succumbed to ill health at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (Vizag zoo) in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

According to Indian Forest Service Officer (IFoS) officer and zoo curator Nandani Salaria, giraffes generally live up to 25 years of age.

The giraffe was under continuous treatment for chronic metritis and pneumonia in the past three months, the officer said in a press note on Wednesday.

"The zoo authorities made every possible effort to treat the animal by consulting various wildlife experts from other zoos," Salaria said. Yet, the condition of animal deteriorated in the past 2-3 weeks. "Today morning, we lost her."

Salaria noted that the giraffe's loss leaves a hug gap in the zoo's animal wealth, as the tallest mammal was a crowd puller.

'May' was brought to the port city here as a four-month-old baby from Zoo Negara in Malaysia in 2013.

