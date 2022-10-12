Erode (TN), Oct 12 (PTI) The Erode Food Cell police on Wednesday seized 1,100 kilogram rice meant for the ration cardholders and one person was arrested.

Also Read | RBI Fails To Meet Inflation Mandate; CPI Surges to 7.41% in September 2022.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided a house at Krishnampalayam here, found the ration rice kept concealed in 50 gunny bags and arrested Dhanaraj, who was in possession of it.

Also Read | iQoo Neo 7 Launch Set for October 20, 2022; Expected Features & Specifications.

During investigation, Dhanaraj confessed that he was hoarding the ration rice to sell it at premium price to the North Indian workers, police said.

The Food Cell police registered a case against him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)