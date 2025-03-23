Jaipur, Mar 23 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was murdered by an unidentified person, who slit her throat and stole the jewellery she wore on her nose and ears, in Banswara district of Rajasthan on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Jahnvi, daughter of Lalji Patidar, a resident of Paloda town.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 23, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

According Superintendent of Police Sudarshan Paliwal, Jahnvi was alone at home on Sunday morning, when her family went to the farm.

"Upon return, they found her blood-soaked body in the kitchen," he said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 23, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Paliwal said they have called the forensic team and the dog squad for further investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)