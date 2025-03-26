New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) About 183.19 gigawatt (GW) of non-fossil fuel-based projects are under implementation across the country, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

A total of 222.86 GW non-fossil power capacity has been installed in the country as of February 28, 2025, Minister of State for Power, New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik said in a reply to Lok Sabha. He further said that projects of about 183.19 GW are under implementation and projects of 77.21 GW have been tendered.

On PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, Naik said 10.32 lakh residential households have been benefited under the scheme through the installation of rooftop solar plants as on March 17, 2025.

The government is targeting to solarise 20 lakh households by October. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2024 with a budget outlay of Rs 75,021 crore, the initiative aims to provide free electricity to households by facilitating the installation of rooftop solar panels.

Under the scheme, discoms are designated as state implementation agencies (SIAs) responsible for facilitating various measures, including net meter availability, timely inspection, and commissioning of installations. India has set a target of 500 GW non-fossil power capacity by 2030.

