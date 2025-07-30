Agartala, Jul 30 (PTI) In all, 2.87 lakh ganja plants were destroyed in Tripura's Sepahijala district on Wednesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police and BSF carried out a special operation at Bathadola and Bijoy Nagar in the district and destroyed the ganja plants.

"A total of 2.87 ganja ganja plants grown in 11 plots of the forest department were destroyed during the day-long joint operation. The value of the destroyed plants is around Rs 2.5 lakh", officer-in-charge of Sonamura police station Tapas Das said.

However, no arrest was made as no one claimed ownership of the plantations, he said.

"We have started an investigation to find out who had planted ganja in the forest department's plots without permission. Legal action will be taken against the culprits", he said.

