Barabanki (UP), Jun 7 (PTI) Two people lost their lives and ten others were injured in a collision involving two motorcycles and an autorickshaw in Barabanki district's Dewa police station area, police said on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Kumar (40) and Sahajram (48), both residents of the district.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 7, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The accident took place near Bhitauli village on Friday evening when the autorickshaw carrying eight passengers on the Dewa-Kursi road lost control after one of its tyres burst.

Coming from the opposite direction, two motorcycles, each carrying two people, rammed into the three-wheeler, causing the autorickshaw to overturn, police said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 07, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The crash victims were taken to the district hospital for treatment.

While Sandeep, riding one of the motorcycles, died before reaching the hospital, Sahajram, who was inside the autorickshaw, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The injured persons, including six-year-old Akansha and 8-year-old Poonam, are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)