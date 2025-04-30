New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Two juveniles were apprehended for allegedly stabbing two men after they asked them not to stand outside a women's public toilet here, police said Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred on April 25 around 8 pm when the victims, Beepat and Naresh, confronted the accused for obstructing the entrance to a women's public toilet in the Gulabi Bagh area of north Delhi.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Chairman: Who Will Head 8th CPC? Who Are the Members of the New Pay Commission? As Appointment Process Starts, Here's What We Know So Far.

Enraged by the objection, the duo attacked the victims with a knife, "inflicting deep head and shoulder wounds on Beepat and a critical abdominal injury on Naresh", a senior police officer said. Both were rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital for treatment.

Following the attack, a case was registered at Gulabi Bagh police station. The Police team scanned over 100 CCTV cameras to identify the accused and their subsequent apprehension, the officer said.

Also Read | Who Was the Chairman of 7th Pay Commission? How Many Members Were in 7th CPC? As Govt Begins Process To Form 8th Pay Commission, Here's All You Need To Know About Previous Panel.

During questioning, the juveniles confessed to being addicted to drugs and alcohol. On the day of the incident, they were planning a snatching near the lavatory.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)