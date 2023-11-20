Jaipur, Nov 20 (PTI) Two labourers were killed when a rock fell over them in a stone quarry here, police said on Monday.

The victims were working in the quarry when the incident occurred, they said.

The rock fell from a height of around 150 feet. One of the labourers died on the spot while the other succumbed to injuries in hospital, Sub Inspector (Harmada) Imrat Singh said.

He said that the matter was being investigated.

