New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police has issued 277 challans to motorists for using high-beam headlights in order to improve road safety, officials said on Monday.

The traffic police, in its ongoing commitment to enhance road safety measures, conducted a targeted crackdown on high beam usage on the roads of the city on February 24, it said.

The initiative aimed to curb the hazardous practice of using high beam headlights inappropriately, which often leads to glare for approaching drivers and poses a significant risk to road users, police said.

"During the enforcement drive, teams of traffic officers were deployed across key intersections and thoroughfares in the city to identify and penalise motorists violating regulations pertaining to high beam usage,” they said.

"Violators were educated about the dangers associated with improper headlight usage and were issued on-the-spot challans in accordance with relevant traffic laws. A total of 277 motorists were penalised during the drive," a senior police officer said.

High beam headlights, when used inappropriately, can impair the vision of other drivers, leading to potentially dangerous situations such as accidents and collisions, particularly during night-time driving, police said.

The Delhi Traffic Police reiterated its ongoing efforts to enforce traffic regulations strictly and urged motorists to comply with guidelines regarding headlight usage to prevent road accidents and uphold road safety standards, they added.

