Coimbatore, Feb 9 (PTI) Three people, arrested on the charge of vandalising a statue of Saint Sebastian here, were detained under the Goondas Act.

Also Read | Redmi Note 11, Note 11S, Redmi Smart Band Pro & Smart TV X43 Launched in India; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Also Read | Twitter Testing Playback Speed Options for Videos & Voice Tweets.

The three were activists of Hindu Munnani, a caste outfit, police said on Wednesday.

The vandalism was reported on January 23 and the three, including a 16-year-old boy, were arrested by January 28. The boy was sent to a juvenile home, the police said in a press release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)