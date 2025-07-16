Balrampur (UP), Jul 16 (PTI) Three people have been booked for allegedly assaulting and pressuring a former assistant of Jalaluddin alias Chhangur Baba to withdraw his statement against the self-styled godman accused in a religious conversion racket, police said on Wednesday.

In his complaint, Harjeet Singh claimed that on July 7, he was on his way to buy medicines when he was intercepted near the Utraula crossing in Balrampur by Riaz, Nawab, and Kamaluddin.

The trio allegedly beat Singh and tried to force him to retract the statement he had given to police against Chhangur Baba on July 3 in Lucknow.

Singh further alleged that the accused threatened to kill him if he did not comply.

Based on his complaint, police said they have registered a case against Riaz, Nawab, and Kamaluddin under relevant sections of law and initiated an investigation.

Chhangur Baba, facing charges of illegal religious conversion in Balrampur district, and co-accused Neetu alias Nasreen were arrested from Lucknow by the ATS on July 5 and later remanded to ATS custody from July 10 to 16 by an NIA court.

Authorities say the accused, including Jalaluddin's son Mehboob and another person named Naveen alias Jamaluddin (both arrested earlier), were part of an organised network allegedly involved in converting Hindus and other non-Muslims to Islam.

So far, the ATS has booked 10 individuals in connection with the conversion racket. Among those arrested are Chhangur Baba, Neetu Rohra, and her husband Naveen Rohra. Others are still at large.

