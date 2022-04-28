Seraikela (Jharkhand), Apr 28 (PTI) Three minor children drowned in a small ditch in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Thursday, police said.
A group of children had gone to take bath in the ditch in Baliguma area, when the incident took place, they said.
The others who were a part of the group informed locals, who rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies.
The deceased were aged between 12 and 13 years, police said. They were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them brought-dead.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.
