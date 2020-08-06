Nabarangpur (Odisha), Aug 6 (PTI) Three children, aged 4 and 5 years, drowned while bathing in a river in Odisha's Nabarangpur district on Thursday, police said.

The tribal children, including two girls, of Koraldei village under Umerkote police station area went to bathe in Tel river and slipped into deep water.

As the children did not return home even after a long time, their family members started searching for them but in vain. They then informed the fire brigade.

The fire brigade personnel carried out a search operation in the river and fished out the bodies of all the three children, police said.

The deceased were identified as Rashmita (5), Shanti (4) and Dasarath (4).

