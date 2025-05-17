New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Three people have been identified so far for the killing of a 24-year-old man who was shot dead in broad daylight near Chhatarpur Metro Station, a police official said on Friday.

The murder allegedly stemming from a property dispute occurred around 1 pm on Thursday when the victim, Arun Lohia, was travelling in his car with his father.

While the police had already identified two accused individuals, who were on a motorcycle when they intercepted Arun and shot at him, the third individual, allegedly involved in providing logistical support to the other two, was identified later.

The incident took place when Arun Lohia and his father, Ramveer Lohia (50), were returning from a court hearing in an attempt to murder case, registered against Arun.

They were in their car when two men on a motorcycle asked them to stop. They then approached the driver's side window and opened fire at Arun, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said in a statement.

The case against Arun, registered last year, involved him opening fire at two of the accused, including the one who provided logistical support, Chauhan added.

The accused pointed two guns at Arun and fired 10 rounds at him. His father tried to stop the assailants and came out of the vehicle, but by then they had fled, police sources said.

Bleeding profusely, a Delhi Traffic Police personnel rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The accused and the victim were from the same village, the sources said.

Police are also interrogating the accused's family members to further establish the sequence of events and nab the accused.

