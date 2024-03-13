Jaipur, Mar 13 (PTI) A 35-year-old man, his minor son and another member of their family died in a collision between a car and a trolley in Rajasthan's Sanchore district, police said on Wednesday.

Police Sub-Inspector Ganga Prasad said the car rammed into the trolley from behind on National Highway 68 near the Karola crossing late Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Omprakash Vishnoi, his son Anil Vishnoi (12) and nephew Naresh Vishnoi (10), all residents of Dedwa village.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma condoled the loss of lives in the accident. "Deeply saddened to hear the news of death of three members of the same family in a tragic road accident in Sanchore," he posted on 'X'.

The police officer said the bodies were handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination on Wednesday and a case was registered against the trolley driver.

