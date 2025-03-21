Bulandshahr, Mar 21 (PTI) Three men were arrested here for allegedly firing at two brick kiln owners out of a grudge, police on Friday said.

A car, firearms used in the crime, and mobile phones found in their possession were seized, an officer said.

The accused were identified as Haryana natives Rohit, Manish, and Ashish.

The incident took place on March 10 in Firozpur village under the Khurja Nagar Police Station limits.

"It was around 5.30 pm, when two sons of Rameshwar Dayal were returning from their brick kiln in Firozpur on a motorcycle, three men in a white Swift car opened fire at them and fled," Khurja Circle Officer Vikas Pratap Singh Chauhan said.

Three hours later, Rameshwar Dayal received a call with a demand of Rs 2.5 crore.

The caller threatened that his sons would be killed if the money was not sent.

Police launched a probe into the matter and tracked down the suspects.

Interrogation revealed that Rohit once worked at one of Rameshwar Dayal's two brick kilns.

On his first day at work, he showed up drunk and misbehaved, and as a consequence was fired by Dayal and his sons, Chauhan said.

"He planned the attack with his two associates out of a grudge," he added.

The car was found to have been booked through the Zoomcar app.

