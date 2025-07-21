Aligarh (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) A three-year-old girl was abducted from a railway platform here, prompting the Government Railway Police (GRP) to launch a search operation to trace the child, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when the girl and her father, Karan Prakash, were sleeping on platform number 5 of Aligarh Junction while waiting for a train to New Delhi, said Inspector Sandeep Tomar, in-charge of GRP police station Aligarh.

Citing a CCTV footage of Saturday's incident, Tomar said a couple sitting nearby befriended the child by offering her some eatables and fled the spot with her.

"When the father woke up and realised that his daughter was missing, he immediately approached the GRP police station," the inspector said.

The girl's father seemed to be in an inebriated state and was initially unable to provide clear details, Tomar said.

An FIR has been lodged in the case and police teams have been dispatched to trace the girl, he added.

This is the second such incident reported from Aligarh Junction in a month. On June 19, a two-year-old girl, daughter of a labourer from Bihar, was abducted from the station.

The child was later recovered from Etawah following a search operation.

