Mangaluru, Dec 30 (PTI) A total of 328 cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered in the city during the last one year, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said on Thursday.

Addressing reporters here, Kumar said since he took charge a year ago, 492 people were arrested under the Act. Contraband worth Rs 85 lakh, including MDMA, ganja, Cocaine and LSD have been seized, he said.

Among those arrested during the crackdown were a few Nigerian nationals and an Oman national, he said.

He said 1,256 rowdy sheeters were taken off the list during the year, while 315 new rowdy sheeter cases were opened.

A total of 304 cases were filed under Epidemic Act and 310 cases under NDM Act in the city commissionerate limits. A total of 25,145 mask rule violators have been fined, he said.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Hariram Shanker, B P Dinesh Kumar, ACP Ranith and other officials were present.

