New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) 360 ONE WAM, formerly IIFL Wealth Management Ltd, on Thursday reported a 7.7 per cent year-on-year growth in profit after tax to Rs 194 crore in the December quarter.

In comparison, the company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 180 crore in the year-ago period, 360 ONE WAM said in a statement.

Also Read | Netizens Celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Preparations in Ayodhya! Check Out Posts, Pics & Videos Online Capturing the Excitement Leading Up to the Event.

The company's total revenue surged 14 per cent year-on-year to Rs 467 crore for three months ended December 2023 from Rs 410 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal.

The board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 4.5 per share.

Also Read | Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station Facts: Know All About New Ayodhya Railway Station That Has Airport-Like Amenities and More.

"Our commitment is steadfast in identifying optimal bottom-up opportunities within the broader context. We remain focused on domestic coverage in Tier 2 and 3 cities and expanding the client segments," Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD and CEO of 360 ONE, said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)