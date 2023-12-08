Una (HP), Dec 8 (PTI) Now, the 3D model souvenir of Mata Shri Chintpurni made by the National Institute of Fashion Designing Technology (NIFT) Kangra would be another attraction for devotees visiting the Mata Shri Chintpurni temple.

Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma and NIFT Director Rahul Chandra signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday for making handicraft 3D model with authentic form of all the figures and portraits of Mata Shri Chintpurni.

The DC said that the authentic form of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple has been carved by NIFT in the 3D memento of Mata Shri Chintpurni and informed a counter will be set up from where the devotees could buy the same.

Raghav Sharma said the work of the museum to be built with modern technology in Mata Shri Chintpurni Temple has been awarded to Pavilion and Interior Company Noida which will prepare it within a year and operate it for two years after that.

He said that the museum will be built with modern technology in a suitable place kept by the Temple Trust near Baba Maidas Sadan.

The cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh including its dance, costumes, musical instruments will also be displayed in the museum, he said.

A 3D theatre will also be set up in the museum in which devotees will be able to watch religious films.

