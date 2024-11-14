Ludhiana, Nov 14 (PTI) Four people have been booked by the police here for allegedly trying to incite communal hatred and cause religious tension using social media, an official said on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Chandrakant Chaddha, Bhanu Pratap, Rohit Sahni and Praveen Dhang.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shubham Aggarwal told reporters that all the cases have been registered in different police stations of the city under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

No arrest has been made so far, he said.

Agarwal warned that whosoever posts any message or makes speeches against any religion on social media would not be spared.

