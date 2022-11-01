Ludhiana, Nov 1 (PTI) Four people fell unconscious after liquid carbon dioxide leaked from an oxygen manufacturing unit in Ludhiana city of Punjab on Tuesday, an official said.

The leak occurred when liquid carbon dioxide was being transferred from a tanker to the factory premises at Giaspura locality. The four were rushed to a local hospital.

Panic gripped the residents of the locality when reports of gas leakage spread in the area.

In a statement issued by the district administration, additional deputy commissioner Rahul Chaba said the safety valve of the tanker got damaged, leading to a leakage.

"We've sealed the factory," he added.

