Thessaloniki (Greece), Jul 16 (AP) A man wielding an ax attacked employees at a tax office in northern Greece on Thursday, wounding four people, police said.

Authorities said the attack occurred during business hours in the northern town of Kozani, about 450 kilometers (280 miles) northwest of Athens.

All of the injured were tax office employees, three of whom were hospitalized in serious condition.

A 45-year-old man was arrested after being restrained and disarmed by people inside the building.(AP)

