Gurugram, Jan 17 (PTI) Five people with disability were allegedly duped of Rs 50,000 by a man who posed as an NGO official and promised to gift them scooters, police said on Friday.

According to the complaint filed by one of the victims, Bablu Kumar, the accused, Arvind, introduced himself as an official from an NGO that is giving scooters to people with disability, who would only have to pay for the insurance and RC registrations.

Arvind called them to a scooter showroom on January 16 with their disability certification and a video of them walking to be sent on his WhatsApp. When Kumar reached the venue, he saw four other people with disability, who were also promised the same, police said.

"Arvind verified our Adhaar cards and took Rs 16000 from me, Rs 12000 from Rajesh Prasad, Rs 7500 from Mithlesh Ram and Rs 14500 from Rajesh and Zaful Islam," Kumar said. After this, he left the showroom for some work and did not return. When they called him, his number was switched off.

Following this, the victims called the police. Based on their complaint, an FIR was registered at the City Police Station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Thursday, police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, they added.

