New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) A 51-year-old man was charred to death when a fire broke out in a building at central Delhi's Baljeet Nagar area early on Friday morning, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Parveen Sachdeva, he said.

A Delhi Fire Services official said they received a call at around 5.17 am on Friday.

"The call said a fire has broken out in a building's third floor. Three fire tenders were despatched to the spot immediately. Fire fighters found a charred body, which was later identified as that of Parveen Sachdeva,” the official said.

He added that the domestic articles in the house had caught fire, while the exact cause for this is yet to be determined.

