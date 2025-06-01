Cricket

Latest News | 65-year-old Woman Raped at Home by Neighbour in UP's Hathras, 1 Held

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Police here have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 65-year-old woman at her home, officials said on Sunday.

Agency News PTI| Jun 01, 2025 06:52 PM IST
Latest News | 65-year-old Woman Raped at Home by Neighbour in UP's Hathras, 1 Held

Hathras (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) Police here have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 65-year-old woman at her home, officials said on Sunday.

The victim's son filed a complaint, stating that his mother was sleeping in her room around 11:30 am on Friday when the accused who lives in the neighbourhood entered the house and raped her.

The woman's screams alerted neighbours, but the accused fled before they could apprehend him, the complainant said.

Upon receiving the complaint, police registered a case and sent the victim for a medical examination.

Circle Officer (CO) Yogendra Krishna Narayan said, "The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway.".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

