Latest News | 8 Bangladeshi Nationals Living Illegally in Delhi Detained

Eight Bangladeshi nationals, including a 38-year-old man involved in a human trafficking case in Bangladesh, living illegally in southwest Delhi have been detained, police said on Thursday.

Agency News PTI| Apr 17, 2025 05:18 PM IST
New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Eight Bangladeshi nationals, including a 38-year-old man involved in a human trafficking case in Bangladesh, living illegally in southwest Delhi have been detained, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Rabiul Islam (38), his wife Seema (27) and son Abraham (5); Papia Khatun (36) and her daughters Sadia Sultana (21) and Suhasini (1); Aryan (7); and Rifat Ara Moyna (28), police said.

According to officials, those detained were residing in different parts of southwest Delhi, including Kishangarh and Katwaria Sarai, and had entered India illegally between 2007 and 2023 through Tripura, Ghoja Donga and Benapole borders with the help of brokers.

All eight detainees were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on April 16 and sent to a deportation centre. The deportation process has been initiated with the help of the FRRO, a senior police official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team detained Islam from the Satya Niketan market area on April 15. He told police that he entered India illegally in 2012 and also shared information about other Bangladeshi nationals living in the city without proper documents, the official said.

During the investigation, it was found that Islam was involved in a human trafficking case in Bangladesh. His wife Seema, who entered India in 2016 after marrying him, works as a domestic help. The other detainees were either employed in domestic work or undergoing vocational training, police said.

